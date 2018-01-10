Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez Shoot For The First Song Of Race 3

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 begin the shoot for the first song for the film. Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani took to Twiter to announce the commencement of shoot.

Featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, it will definitely be intriguing to witness the duo shaking a leg together after the chartbuster Jumme Ki Raat.

Remo D’Souza will not only be directing the film but also choreographing the first song.

After the blockbuster hit Kick, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be reuniting on screen for the first time with Race 3. Fans of the kick Jodi are more than excited to watch Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez feature on the silver screen together yet again.

Ramesh Taurani shared the news on Twitter saying, “Shooting our first song on #race3 with my Director and the best Choreographer in the country @remodsouza @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @ShahDaisy25 @Saqibsaleem @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial”.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

The audience would be up for a treat to witness Superstar Salman Khan back in the action avatar post the humungous success of his blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai.

After the first look of Salman Khan and the leaked image of Anil Kapoor, the audience is highly anticipating to witness the action thriller.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.