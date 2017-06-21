Shutting all rumours of their break up, Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur continue to be going steady. The duo was captured at a special screening of Salman’s forthcoming film Tubelight, which was hosted by the film’s director Kabir Khan on Tuesday evening.

While Salman was sitting in the front seat of his car, Iulia adorned the backseat. However, the rumoured couple could not hide from the shutterbugs who were present at the venue at the right time to capture the two in one single frame!

Check out the photos of other celebrities who attended Tubelight’s special screening here:

1 of 23

The two look absolutely adorable together…isn’t it?

While neither Bollywood superstar Salman Khan nor Romanian television personality Iulia Vantur has opened up about their relationship anywhere, but their appearance at celebrity weddings and parties together continue to drop major hints about their relationship status. And now, they appeared for Tubelight’s special screening together in a car! What else could we ask for?

The 51-year-old actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for him to tie the knot.

Trending :

While Salman has been on and off relationships in the past, rumours are rife that Iulia might be the girl who will don the bridal gown for Sallu! Iulia’s presence at Salman’s family gatherings and family vacations has fuelled such rumours even more.

In March this year, Iulia vacayed with the Khan Khandaan in Maldives on the occasion of Salman’s nephew Ahil’s first birthday. Also present were Salman’s brothers Sohail (who is also his co-star in Tubelight) and Arbaaz, Salman’s sister Arpita and brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, who are parents of baby Ahil. Iulia looked beautiful in the family photos which were shared on social media. Does this mean Salman’s family has accepted Iulia as their daughter-in-law? We are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the Khan camp soon!