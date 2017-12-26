Well, when there’s a B-town bash, celebs mark their presence in galore! Yesterday, on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, a grand bash was hosted by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma.

After Tusshar Kapoor’s Christmas Eve party, Arpita hosted a bash for friends and family. We must say that the bash was quite a star studded affair. From Salman Khan to Karan Johar, everyone marked their precious presence at the party.

From Salman Khan-Iulia Vantur To Kjo, A Star-Studded Affair At Arpita Khan Sharma’s Christmas Bash
From Salman Khan-Iulia Vantur To KJo, A Star-Studded Affair At Arpita Khan Sharma’s Christmas Bash

We saw Karan Johar made a smashing entry with his little munchkins, Yash and Roohi. Whereas, we also saw new parents in the town, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu too joined the Christmas celebrations along with their angel, Inaaya Naumi. This is for the first time when we saw Inaaya at a party. The bandwagon was also joined by Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya attended the bash. We must say that these star kids stole the thunder from their star parents!

We also saw the tigress Katrina Kaif, who is currently enjoying the smashing success of her recently released film, Tiger Zinda Hai, graced Arpita’s Christmas bash. We all know that Katrina is like a family for the Khan Parivaar! Even Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur too was present at the party. In the pictures, we can see that Salman is escorting Iulia to her car.

Also present at the bash were Helen, Salim Khan, Pragya Yadav, Mini Mathur, Kanchi Kaul & Shabir Ahluwalia with his children, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan’s children, Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan.

Check out the pictures here:

Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan
Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif
Aayush Sharma, Karan Johar
Aayush Sharma, Karan Johar
Tusshar Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor
Nikhil Dwivedi, Gowri Pandit
Nikhil Dwivedi, Gowri Pandit
Mini Mathur
Mini Mathur
Kanchi Kaul, Shabir Ahluwalia
Kanchi Kaul, Shabir Ahluwalia
Salim Khan, Helen
Salim Khan, Helen
Pragya Yadav
Pragya Yadav
Nirvaan Khan
Nirvaan Khan
Arhaan Khan
Arhaan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here