From Salman Khan-Iulia Vantur To Kjo, A Star-Studded Affair At Arpita Khan Sharma’s Christmas Bash

Well, when there’s a B-town bash, celebs mark their presence in galore! Yesterday, on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, a grand bash was hosted by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma.

After Tusshar Kapoor’s Christmas Eve party, Arpita hosted a bash for friends and family. We must say that the bash was quite a star studded affair. From Salman Khan to Karan Johar, everyone marked their precious presence at the party.

We saw Karan Johar made a smashing entry with his little munchkins, Yash and Roohi. Whereas, we also saw new parents in the town, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu too joined the Christmas celebrations along with their angel, Inaaya Naumi. This is for the first time when we saw Inaaya at a party. The bandwagon was also joined by Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya attended the bash. We must say that these star kids stole the thunder from their star parents!

We also saw the tigress Katrina Kaif, who is currently enjoying the smashing success of her recently released film, Tiger Zinda Hai, graced Arpita’s Christmas bash. We all know that Katrina is like a family for the Khan Parivaar! Even Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur too was present at the party. In the pictures, we can see that Salman is escorting Iulia to her car.

Also present at the bash were Helen, Salim Khan, Pragya Yadav, Mini Mathur, Kanchi Kaul & Shabir Ahluwalia with his children, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan’s children, Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan.

Check out the pictures here: