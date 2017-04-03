Those who were saying that Salman Khan and his ladylove Iulia Vantur have parted ways, please take a break! Bollywood’s Bhaijaan and his Romanian girlfriend have NOT parted ways but are very much together! If an Instagram post is to go by, then Iulia is even being counted among Salman’s family!

The superstar’s beloved sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband Ayush Sharma took to Instagram to share a ‘family photograph’ which also included Iulia! He captioned the photo as, ‘Family that holidays together, stays together’. Wait, did Ayush Sharma just confirm that Iulia is also a part of the Khan khandaan? OMG!

Check out Ayush Sharma’s Instagram post here:

Salman Khan and his family celebrated Arpita and Ayush’s son Aahil’s first birthday in Maldives last week! Guess who were there with them? Yes, both Salman and Iulia joined the family vacay! Salman, who is presently busy shooting for his upcoming flick Tiger Zinda Hai, flew all the way to Maldives after finishing shooting for its first schedule in Austria just to be with his dear little nephew! We wonder how lucky little Aahil is to have such a caring mama by his side!

Check out Salman Khan’s family vacation photos here:

Speculations started about the much talked about lovebirds Salman-Iulia’s probable breakup ever since the latter flew back to Romania late last year. There were also media reports suggesting that Iulia has returned to her native land Romania permanently to cope up with her breakup with superstar Salman Khan! However, if Ayush Sharma’s post is to go by, then it’s time to bid goodbye to all such speculations and start speculating on the star couple’s marriage date!

Salman Khan’s female fans have been very happy with the star not tying the knot till date and neither has he expressed anything about his wedding plans yet! The superstar, who has played a groom or a husband in a majority of his films, will turn 52 on 27th December, this year. We wonder when we will get to see Salman in a dulha’s avatar in real life too!