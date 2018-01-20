Salman Khan Is Special & Close To My Heart Says Zareen Khan

Actress Zareen Khan says Veer, featuring superstar Salman Khan, was a dream debut for her. She was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt’s horror flick 1921.

“Salman is somebody who will always be very dear, special and very close to my heart because if not for him, I had never thought of becoming a part of this industry. I would have never been a part of this industry because this was not my plan and now I am here. The debut I got was a dream debut for me,” Zareen told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The actress, 30, worked with the Dabangg star in Ready too. She remains grateful to him.

“I know a lot of people who grow up with a dream of becoming an actor and leave their homes and come to Bombay (Mumbai) with this dream of fulfilling this passion. But unfortunately, this dream of theirs is never fulfilled… Salman is somebody whom I always respect. I am very thankful to him… He has already done a lot for me,” she added.

Zareen’s latest film is 1921, and she will be seen in the role of a police officer in “One Day“.