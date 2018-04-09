Salman Khan IS NOT The Real Culprit In Blackbuck Poaching Case Tweets Simi Garewal

Blackbuck poaching case of Salman Khan has been taking new turn of events with every passing day. After Bhai was grandly welcomed with Swag Se Swagat on Saturday, there have been many people presenting on their point of views about the same. Former actress and talk show hostess Simi Garewal also had something to say about the same.

The rumours of Salman Khan not being the real culprit has been doing rounds since years now. But Simi with her tweeted hinted the same, “Of one thing I am dead sure..@BeingSalmanKhan would NEVER EVER harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed. 20 years is too long to bear someone else’s cross..”

Simi in her next tweet poured her heart out about how Salman Khan will not do something like this, “The charity, the generosity etc of @BeingSalmanKhan is irrelevant here. What is all-important is the fact that he did NOT pull the trigger! He did NOT commit the crime. He is protecting someone for silly emotional reasons. Even at a HUGE cost to himself.”

Author Sadhavi Khosla agreed to the same and she replied to Simi, “Whattt? I can totally believe this Simi ji. Salman being Salman is very much capable of doing this. Sadly, in today’s age, people don’t understand/value emotions. But I can relate with it.”

Salman was sentenced to imprisonment on Thursday for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur in Rajasthan, while shooting for the Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hain almost 20 years ago. Blackbucks are protected under the wildlife laws.

His co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari and Sonal Bendre, allegedly accompanied him during poaching but were acquitted.

Salman, one of Bollywood’s highest-earning stars, was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. He will have to secure special permission from the court if he plans to travel outside the country.