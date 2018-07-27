Salman Khan Is Back To Being A Godfather For This Star Kid!

Bollywood actor, Salman Khan is well-known for launching young talents and providing them with a platform that every aspiring actor desires. Dabbang Khan has launched Daisy Shah, Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and many others who are enjoying the fame in B’Land today.

According to reports, Salman is now all set to launch Mohnish Bahl’s daughter, Pranutan Bahl in a film directed by Nitin Kakkar, also starring Zaheer Iqbal. Pranutan recently made headlines when some of her pictures bearing a striking resemblance with grandmother Nutan went viral. The star kid had also previously expressed the desire to continue her family’s legacy of being a part of the film industry. However, Pranutan wanted to pursue this dream only after completing her higher education.

Although Salman Khan hasn’t made any official announcement yet, he had previously introduced Zaheer in a tweet that read, “How these kids grow up so soon… ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero.”

Reports claim that Salman will co-produce this upcoming project under his production banner. The film might go on the floors in coming September and will fall in the genre of love drama.