Salman Khan Introduces Mohnish Bahl’s Daughter Pranutan Bahl In Bollywood!

Superstar Salman Khan says that he is proud to introduce late actress Nutan’s granddaughter and actor Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan in Bollywood.

Salman, who has previously launched fresh faces like Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Warina Haussain and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, took to Twitter to introduce Pranutan.

“Yeh lo! Zahero ki heroine mil gayi (found Zahero’s heroine). Swagat karo Pranutan Bahl ka (Welcome Pranutan). Proud to introduce Nutanji’s granddaughter and Monya’s daughter on the big screen,” Salman tweeted along with a photograph of the debutante.

The yet-untitled Kashmir-set love story will also introduce Zaheer Iqbal (Zahero).

Salman Khan Films is producing the film along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios. The movie, directed by Nitin Kakkar, will go on the floors later this month.