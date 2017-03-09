Salman Khan To Introduce Being Smart Smartphones

It seems Salman Khan is taking a tip or two from his close friend Shah Rukh Khan, when it comes to marketing. Buzz is, Salu is now venturing into smartphone business soon. According to reports, Salman is currently on the look out for investors for this.

The smartphones will be named Being Smart and will be targeting the entry to – middle market segment. Salman has already selected a Chinese plant. The phones will be introduced in Android and the prices will be below the range of Rs 20,000.

Being Smart will be competing with other smartphones in the market such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi. The phones will be up for sale online first, after strategic partnerships with retail chains.

We hear, Salman plans to launch the phones in the next two quarters, especially before the festive season.