Salman Khan In NEW Still Of Bharat: Waiting For A BLOCKBUSTER!

Few days ago, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar posted a silhouette still of Salman Khan from the film. He captioned it as ‘Ring of fire & Bharat’. Now, following the same pattern, he has posted another still & it’s as explosive as the first one.

Ali captioned the photo as, “Gear up for Thunder ….@BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm …”yeh khamoshi toofan se phele ki hai…” Check out his tweet:

Gear up for Thunder ….@BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm …”yeh khamoshi toofan se phele ki hai…” pic.twitter.com/dAQ5kfGFuW — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 1, 2018

In this teasing still, we can read the name of the circus as ‘The Great Russian Circus‘. Salman Khan wearing glares is resting on a motorcycle & it seems he is just waiting to deliver yet another blockbuster.

Post Priyanka Chopra left the movie, Katrina Kaif replaced her and Bhai as usual welcomed her in style: “Ek sundar aur susheel ladki jiska naam hai Katrina Kaif… Swagat hai aapka ‘Bharat’ ki zindagi mein (A beautiful and virtuous girl named Katrina… We welcome you the world of ‘Bharat’),” Salman tweeted on Monday.

Katrina, who has given several hits with Salman at the box office, will play his love interest in Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The three are reuniting for the period drama after Tiger Zinda Hai. Zafar had also directed Katrina in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and is looking forward to working with his “three collaboration buddy”.

Katrina has stepped into a role which was originally being played by Priyanka Chopra, who according to Zafar, opted out of the project “in the Nick of time”. His announcement alluded to US media speculations about Priyanka’s engagement to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas. Bharat went on floors earlier this month. It has already begun the first schedule, including a grand circus sequence featuring Salman and Disha Patani. Katrina will join the shoot in the upcoming schedules beginning in September.