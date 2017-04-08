Salman Khan & His Management Company Matrix Mutually Part Ways

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his management company Matrix have ended their 9 years of collaboration mutually.

Today morning the official statement was released which said: Salman Khan And His Management Company Mutually Part Ways

Salman Khan is returning to an in-house model for managing his business arrangements. To kick off, Salman is doing a concert tour of Asia Pacific spearheaded by his brother Sohail Khan. It is well known that the actor’s family used to manage his business arrangements before he signed up with Reshma Shetty’s Matrix nine years ago.

The actor and Matrix confirmed that it has been a very close and successful relationship, and they will continue to interact on specific opportunities. Matrix will continue to service ongoing contracts as well as conclude deals that are at an advanced stage of negotiation.

Apart from producing movies and ads in-house, the actor is also working on launching his own brand of e-bicycles and gym equipment. His clothing line is already among the most successful brands in India.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s historical war drama Tubelight, which is scheduled for an Eid release this year. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and features Salman’s close buddy, superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. It also stars Sohail Khan and Late actor Om Puri in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on 23rd June during the Eid weekend.

Salman Khan is presently busy shooting for Sultan helmer Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. This movie is the second instalment in the Tiger franchise which stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. It is produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Film and is set to hit the screens on 22nd December this year during the Christmas weekend.