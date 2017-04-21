Salman Khan Has No Plans For A Hollywood Debut Anytime Soon, Says It Is ‘Too Far’!

With back to back super-hits, Salman Khan is ruling Bollywood at the moment but ask him about Hollywood and his answer is going to disappoint you. Seems Bollywood’s Bhaijaan is in no mood for a Hollywood debut anytime soon!

Salman is in presently in Auckland, New Zealand for his Da Bangg Tour. While addressing the media at a press conference there, the actor was quizzed on his plans of making a Hollywood debut, to which Salman replied, “No, Hollywood is too far. I don’t even feel like leaving my home when working.”

While Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are working in Hollywood films and gaining international fame, Salman seems happy with whatever he is doing and wants to continue working in India only at the moment. Seems his fans will have to stay contented with his Bollywood films only right now.

Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Badshah, Daisy Shah, Tamannaah Bhatia, TV host Maniesh Paul and others have joined Salman on his Da Bangg Tour.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s historical war drama Tubelight, which is scheduled for an Eid release this year. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and features Salman’s close buddy, Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.

Zhu Zhu is all set to promote her Bollywood debut film Tubelight in India. Director Kabir Khan informed a portal that Zhu Zhu is going to join Salman in Tubelight’s promotions in India. Describing her as a ‘gorgeous woman’ and a ‘lovely actor,’ he expressed that it was a delight to work with her. Talking about Zhu Zhu’s character in the movie, the filmmaker has said that Zhu Zhu has less footage than Salman but she’s central to the plot.

Salman is also shooting for Sultan helmer Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, the second instalment in the Tiger franchise where he is being paired opposite Katrina Kaif.