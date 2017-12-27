The festive season in India has kick started much in advance, courtesy Superstar Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

The actor who is known to command a massive fan following across the country is having his fans rejoice over the festive film release.

Tiger Zinda Hai marks to be yet another action entertainer with Salman Khan front lining the espionage thriller. Anticipation levels have been at a peak with Salman fans going into a frenzy.

But in between this, the superstar took to his twitter to share a message for his fans, he wrote, “Yeh saare rockstars ko thank you. Always accha kaam karte raho, Negativity ko kick aur positivity ko hug karo. Have the best end to this year, Enjoy Tiger, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Opening to Housefull theatres, the first-day first show of Salman Khan’s film has been celebrated with much gusto across quarters.

Trending

The theatre also witnessed kids in attendance who skipped school to be a part of the audience. Accompanied with their families setting foot in the theatre to grab the first show of Salman’s latest entertainer, Tiger Zinda Hai has been garnering unprecedented footfalls.

For theatres in parts of the country, Salman fans have been reveling on the streets to mark the return of Tiger on the big screen.

With the release of Salman Khan’s actioner, the love for cinema by the audience is being seen across parts of the city.