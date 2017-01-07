Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer OK Jaanu is all set to release next week. The romantic drama is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Ok Kanmani.

While the promotions are on in full swing, Aditya has taken Twitter by storm with his unique promotional strategy. The actor posted a picture of himself and Salman Khan flexing their muscles shirtless. He posted it from Salman’s account and said the conning has just begun. He will be pulling off such pranks with Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan too.

Check out the picture here:

The film has been directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th January, 2017.

Let’s wait and watch what’s next on Aditya’s mind!