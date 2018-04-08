Salman Khan Gets Bail, Bishnoi Community To Approach High Court

Superstar Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck case on a personal bond of 1 lakh by District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi. However, the petitioner, the Bishnoi community, plans to approach the Rajasthan High Court against the verdict.

Arguments were over in the morning but Judge Joshi reserved the order for post-lunch. Salman has to produce a personal bond of 50,000 plus two other bonds of 25,000 each. However, the 52-year-old has to secure special permission from court if he plans to travel outside the country.

Salman’s lawyer Mahesh Bora expressed happiness on the verdict.

The Bishnoi Samaj, which had registered the complaint against Salman for killing the two blackbucks 20 years back, has said it will approach the High Court against the verdict.