Salman Khan Flashback: “Jail Ke Andar Jaaunga Toh Barabar Jaaunga, Bahar Aaunga Toh Bhi Barabar Aaunga”

“If he was worried about something, then it was for his mother, because she is unwell, and that when she will get to know that he is in jail, she would be worried,” said DIG Vikram Singh Karnavat as quoted by India Today, talking about Salman Khan, who was convicted in the Blackbuck poaching case in Jodhpur.

Not surprising, considering how scared his mother was when he was jailed for culpable homicide in 2002. For those that don’t know, in 2002, Salman Khan was arrested for allegedly killing one person and injuring 4 others, as a result of driving under the influence of alcohol and losing control of his car.

When he was locked in Thane Central Jail for a few days, his mother Salma Khan used to go see him everyday, worried about his well-being. However, the actor never let his time in jail get to him, as he would say, “Mein jail ke andar jaaunga to barabar jaaunga, bahar aaunga toh bhi barabar aaunga.” In an episode of Farah Khan’s talk show Tere Mere Beach Mein, the mother-son duo talked about what the ordeal that they went through.

The actor, who had recently been sentenced to 5 years in prison for allegedly killing 2 blackbucks in 1998 while shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain, was granted bail by the Jodhpur Sessions Court on Saturday. On reaching his residence in Mumbai, he was greeted by thousands of his fans from all over the country, who had been camping outside his residence for days, just to get a glimpse of the actor when he returns.

His ecstatic fans started bursting fire crackers and danced to the chants of “Swag Se Karenge Salman Ka Swagat” as the Dabangg actor reached his residence in the Galaxy Apartments in suburban Bandra.

The actor will resume shooting for the Remo D’Souza-directed third instalment of the Race franchise this week in Mumbai. The unit hopes to complete the film by April-end.