Salman Khan FINALLY Reacts On Priyanka Chopra’s Exit From Bharat!

LoveRatri Trailer Launch: Bollywood actor Salman Khan graced the trailer launch event of LoveRatri starring debutantes Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The trailer launch event was also attended by the whole Khan parivaar. Salman Khan has been in the news for a while because of his upcoming film Bharat and the ‘Priyanka Chopra’ controversy.

Recently, the news of Priyanka Chopra making an exit from this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial took the Internet by storm. A lot of speculations were being made on her exit from this big budget film.

The clarification was later made by Ali saying that Priyanka left the film because of some special reasons. It is being said the Priyanka is all set to tie the knot the with her long time beau Nick Jonas. Though, there is no official confirmation from both the sides. Today, during the trailer launch event, the Kick actor was asked about PeeCee’s exit from Bharat, to which the Salman’s reply was quirky. He said, “I haven’t been reading the newspapers since the last 3-4 days because I’m involved in LoveRatri’s work. Once I read them all, I will call and tell you.“

Well, Salman was quick enough to avoid any controversial statement to be made.

After Priyanka’s exit, Katrina Kaif has replaced her in Bharat. Bharat now stars Katrina, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in the pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on Eid 2019.