Salman Khan FINALLY Breaks His Silence After The Blackbuck Poaching Case

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Dabangg Khan aka Salman Khan is one of the most biggest stars of the industry today. After the era of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, Salman is the only actor who has seen such stardom.

On Saturday, we saw the kind of reception Blockbuster Khan received from his fans was hysterical! All his fans had gathered outside his Galaxy Apartment in Bandra and welcomed their superstar.

The Kick actor, who was acquitted in the black buck poaching case by the Jodhpur court, was finally sighing in relief. After spending couple of nights in jail, Salman’s lawyers finally managed to get the bail. Soon after this news broke, fans of Salman started jumping in joy!

Today, he finally broke his silence and expressed his emotions on the social media. He took to his Twitter account and thanked his loved ones who supported him through his tough time. He wrote, “Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless.”

Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2018

Well, this gesture of Salman Khan is a proof why he is a real superstar of our country today!