Dabangg 3 – a movie which has been teasing Salman Khan fans since a long time now. After the director got changed, now there is news that shooting of the film should start by next year.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Sonakshi Sinha said “Dabangg 3 is happening next year, and I am definitely in it.” In an earlier interview with PTI Sona has hinted towards the same, “If there is Rajjo in the story, it will be played by me, irrespective of the length of the role. No one else will play Rajjo, even if it means me being a photo on the wall. Dabangg made me who I am today. I’m always there for that franchise. I am grateful to him for showing me the path and whatever I am today is because of Dabangg and because of the faith he showed in me.”

Arbaaz Khan, who produced Dabangg series, earlier has said that he has started scripting the new sequel of the franchise that will go on the floor in the middle of 2018.

“Yes, we have started scripting the film and I think we will start shooting ‘Dabangg 3‘ by the middle of the next year,” the actor-filmmaker told at an event recently.

On being asked about whether he is thinking to cast Sunny Leone for a recreation of Munni Badnaam, he said: “Yes, why not? And why would she be a Munni, we can cast her for something different, but for that, we have to finalize something.”

Salman also earlier this year clarified how Arbaaz Khan is not directing Dabangg 3, “Since Arbaaz doesn’t want to direct, I feel Sohail is a better director because he is more patient and with Sohail, you can improvise on things but in a similar situation, Arbaaz gets panicked and his blood pressure starts to fluctuate.”

“Now we are going to start Dabangg 3, so he (Arbaaz) told me ‘Very good, but I am not going to direct it and I am only producing it’. So I said, ‘Very good, we will find a good director for that’.”