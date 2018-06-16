Salman Khan & Eid: Race 3’s 29.17 Crores VS 7 Of BLOCKBUSTER Khan’s Top Eid Releases!

Eid is here and with it Salman Khan’s Eidi for his fans has also arrived. Race 3 starring superstar Salman Khan has opened to a pretty good start at the box office and over the weekend hopes of it crossing the 100 crore mark seems comfortably achievable.

The trend setter started this ritual of an Eid release almost every year way back in 2010. With his charming but hilarious Radhe avatar in Wanted, Salman flew into people’s hearts and continued doing so every Eid at the box office. Now a Salman Khan film is almost synonymous with Eid all over India.

Dabangg opened to a decent 14.50 crores considering it was way back in 2010. Then came 2011’s Bodyguard where the muscleman brought in 21 crores on its very first day. In 2012 Salman’s spy thriller Ek Tha Tiger went on to collect an impressive total of 32.92 crores at the end of the first day. Then for some reason Salman skipped 2013 and came with a masala action flick Kick in Eid 2014, which raked in 26 crores on day one. The next year, India saw Salman Khan’s emotional side with Bajrangi Bhaijaan which collected a progressive 27.25 crores (Day 1). With 2016’s Sultan, Salman was seen in a totally different pehelwan avatar which opened to a massive 36.54 crores on its first day. This is Salman Khan’s highest Eid opener.

Last year’s Tubelight opened to a comparatively slower 21.15 crores on its first day. The movie was disappointing and was a mere average at the box office. With this year’s Race 3 things are looking up as it brought in a respectable 29.17 crores, considering it is a day before Eid. The numbers will surely see a boost over the weekend.

Race 3, Directed by Remo D Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films, stars Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in lead roles. It is an action-packed thriller and is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman.