Salman Khan Drops A HUGE Surprise For His Fans!

Superstar Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour, which has entertained the Indian diaspora in London, Hong Kong, Auckland and Melbourne, is now all set to take place in US and Canada.

“USA / Canada … Agli Baari Tumhari! Aa rahein hain hum, swag ke saath (Next is US/Canada! We are coming with swag) Dabangg reloaded, Da-bangg Tour,” Salman tweeted on Monday.

Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah and Maneish Paul joining Salman.

The tour’s last stop was in New Delhi in December 2017 where the stars shook-a-leg-on peppy numbers like Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho, Munni Badnam, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Swag Se Swagat.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star’s Da-Bangg Tour was scheduled to take place in Kathmandu on March 10. It had been called off citing threat from a section led by Netra Bikram Chand Biplav, according to the organisers.

On the acting front, Salman is prepping for Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 and Bharat, helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film “Ode to My Father”. The film, which will be shot in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India, is scheduled to hit on Eid 2019.