Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, says he loves staying close to his parents in his Bandra flat and wont leave them for a luxurious bungalow.

Salman alongside his brother Sohail Khan appeared on popular children singing reality show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6” to promote his forthcoming film “Tubelight“.

On the show, a contestant, named Dhroon Tickoo, asked Salman why he still lives in a flat even when he can afford a bungalow.

“I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way,” Salman said in a statement.

“The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there.

“Back then, there weren’t different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone’s house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house,” he added.

“Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6” is aired on Zee TV. The actor is currently busy promoting his next, Tubelight, which hits the theaters this month. The film is all set to release over the festive spirit of Eid and is expected to make massive business at the box office. The Kabir Khan directorial also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan in lead roles and is slated to release on 23rd June.