Salman Khan Does ‘Swag Se Swagat’ Of Katrina Kaif For Bharat!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday welcomed Katrina Kaif to the cast of Bharat in style, by calling her sundar (beautiful) and susheel (virtuous).

“Ek sundar aur susheel ladki jiska naam hai Katrina Kaif… Swagat hai aapka ‘Bharat‘ ki zindagi mein (A beautiful and virtuous girl named Katrina… We welcome you the world of Bharat),” Salman tweeted on Monday.

Katrina, who has given several hits with Salman at the box office, will play his love interest in Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The three are reuniting for the period drama after Tiger Zinda Hai. Zafar had also directed Katrina in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and is looking forward to working with his “three collaboration buddy”.

Katrina has stepped into a role which was originally being played by Priyanka Chopra, who according to Zafar, opted out of the project “in the Nick of time”. His announcement alluded to US media speculations about Priyanka’s engagement to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas.

Bharat went on floors earlier this month. It has already begun the first schedule, including a grand circus sequence featuring Salman and Disha Patani.

Katrina will join the shoot in the upcoming schedules beginning in September.