Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif To Reunite Again; But Not For A Film!

Manish Malhotra is thrilled to bring in a new couture wave with a private show in Mumbai – a city where the label was born 13 years ago. With a career spanning over two and a half decades, Manish was the first designer to introduce costume styling in Hindi cinema and is known to be a trend-setter in dressing Bollywood’s iconic stars.

The grand and by-invite presentation that is scheduled to take place on the 1st of August will see the legendary designer bring to the runway Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan and the beautiful Katrina Kaif to play as the perfect muses and showstoppers for his show.

Expressing his delight, Manish Malhotra, says, “This year marks an important year for me as I complete 13 years to my label MANISH MALHOTRA and 28 years in the Hindi cinema industry. It’s been a fabulous journey and our couture shows have always revealed new trends for the millennials and beyond. And this year, my Couture 2018-19 – a grand yet select showcase, will be yet another spectacular presentation. I am delighted to have Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and the fabulous Katrina Kaif grace the runway. Seeking inspiration from the Indo-Persian era, each ensemble in the Couture 2018-19 collection is crafted using intricate hand-embroidery and modern artistry.”