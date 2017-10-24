Salman Khan Books Eid 2019! To Star In & As Bharat

Eid without Salman Khan is like Eid without Biryani. Bhai has been ruling Eid every year now and he has already booked 2019 for his upcoming film Bharat. It is said to be Indian adaptation of a Korean film Ode To My Father.

The movie is said to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It hopefully will be a hat-trick for Salman Khan & Ali after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman will start shooting for the film from April 2018.

Recently the preparations for the shoot of the last song for Tiger Zinda Hai begun in Greece.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted: “Nippy early morning in Greece… Preparation for last song begins ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.”

Zafar shared a video of the serene environment, but did not reveal the exact location of where the song is being shot for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer.

Greece, with its picturesque locations, has been a loved destination for shooting Bollywood films. Whether it’s the pristine white constructions in Santorini, in Athens or at the Mykonos windmills — multiple songs have been shot there.

Also, few days back, Salman Khan’s piercing eyes caught the eye from the first look of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Trending:

The superstar, who was praised for his action avatar in the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, flaunted a revengeful demeanour in the first look of upcoming spy thriller film Tiger Zinda Hai. The look was revealed by Salman on Twitter on Wednesday, a day before Diwali.

In the image, Salman was seen with a bruised forehead, while he holds up a gun and stares into the viewers’ eyes.

“No one hunts like a wounded tiger,” reads the poster.

Now we have more than Tiger Zinda Hai to look forward to. Mere announcement of a Salman Khan film gets everyone excited. Don’t you guys think the same?