Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Sharing A Coffee Mug Breaks The Internet

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had been rumoured to be in a relationship back when the actress made her Bollywood debut in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. While neither one of them admitted being in a relationship, they were said to have dated for many years before finally breaking up. Despite this, the two have remained good friends, while their fans have been hoping that the 2 might get back together. Which explains why a recent video of the 2 sharing a coffee mug suddenly went viral.

It happened in Pune, where the two actors, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah and many others were attending a press conference, before their Da-Bangg Tour. While Sonakshi Sinha was addressing the crowd, the two were seen sipping coffee from the same mug, and the media’s focus shifted from the tour, to Salman and Katrina sharing coffee.

Fans completely lost their calm, as they made sure the video went viral. As if calling them cute wasn’t enough, fans even started calling the two sharing a coffee mug as “couple goals.”

While talking about Katrina and Sonakshi’s dancing skills, he said at the press meet, “It is difficult to match up to their dancing abilities, their energy and just the way they are. But thank God it is only me here on the show so I have been able to pull it off. But if there was Aamir, Shah Rukh or Akshay, we have done shows together; it would have been difficult to match up.”

While Salman and Katrina, rumours started to resurface that the two were getting back together, which didn’t turn out to be a reality. However, it seems fans still haven’t given up, as the video sparked comments ranging from “World best Jodi, So nice to see this, Shadi karlo bhai (Get married, bro) (sic)” to fans taking shots at Lulia Vantur and wrote, “if i was lulia, i would be sooo pissed”.