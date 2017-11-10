Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Will Have A Face Off On Eid 2018! Know Why?

We all know that Salman Khan is known to release his films on the occasion of Eid. This year too, his film Tubelight was released on Eid but unfortunately tanked at the box office. But Bhai is all geared up for 2018 Eid release too.

The third installment of the Race franchise starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to release on the occasion of Eid.

But now the most interesting thing is that the makers of Fanney Khan have announced its release date and it will be clashing with Salman’s Race 3 on the big screen. It is known to all that both Aishwarya and Salman have had a past and now the ex-flames will be aamne-same! Earlier, Aish’s film Fanney Khan was supposed to release in April 2018 but now it has been postponed to June 2018.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “It will be an exciting clash since Aishwarya and Salman’s relationship continues to hold the audience’s attention, even years after it went kaput. While Salman boasts of tremendous box-office pull, Ash and Anil too have a huge fan following and will draw the audience to the theatres. Arjun N Kapoor, Prernaa Arora, Bhushan Kumar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra met Aishwarya and Anil, who were happy to have a festival release. The team is aware of Race 3 also releasing on Eid, but they are confident of their film.”

Production house KriArj Entertainment took to Twitter account and posted, “Yeh Eid #FanneyKhan ke saath! 15th June, 2018. @AnilKapoor #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @RakeyshOmMehra @ROMPPictures @TSeries @RajkummarRao.”

Well, this unusual clash at the box office between Salman and Aishwarya will be interesting to watch! Do you guys agree to this? Do let us know in the comments section below.