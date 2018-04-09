Salman Khan Accused Of Buying His Way Out Of Jail By Sofia Hayat

At a time when Salman Khan’s fans have been rejoicing after the actor got bail on Saturday after being convicted in the blackbuck poaching case, former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has expressed her grief online, lamenting over the court’s judgement.
Yesterday, the model-turned-actress posted a picture showing bundles of cash lying on a table on her Instagram account, and insinuating that the actor had simply bought his freedom even after being convicted.
Claiming that the notes were the ‘important’ documents submitted by Salman Khan’s lawyers, she said, “The important papers submitted by Salman Khans lawyers to get him bail. Ahh..if everyone had these kind of papers..there would be no need for court systems or judges or even a justice system! Well done India!! You have proved that corruption in India is far stronger than any sort of justice. So..inject yourself with steroids, teach the young its ok to kill animals and people and abuse women..throw a few dance moves in pants that are far too tight…. and as long as you have these documents..you are king in India!”
“They say Tiger Zinda hai..but in reality it is an endagered species…soon to be extinct .. let the real hearts rise..I am so sorry to all of you who actually had hope in the Indian Justice system. Keep fighting for the truth..because the truth prevails in the end. Namaste Shalom salaam.”
Earlier when Salman Khan was convicted on Thursday and sentenced to 5 years in prison, Sofia had expressed her happiness on Instagram, praising the Indian Judicial System in a long post.
Karma gets you in the end…Many people are afraid to talk against Salman because they think he controls Bollywood. Well, I no longer serve my ego and therefore am not afraid to speak up. I am so happy that Salman has gone to jail for what he has done. Animals are so important to this planet and doing what he did and then mocking it was a huge act of his own self importance. Lots of children look up to him, and he has a responsibility to the young people.What is he showing the world when he does things like this? What lessons is he giving them? That it is ok to break the law, to kill animals and then mock it because he is a celebrity? In any western country he would have been vilified for this and the drink driving deaths that he caused. He has then reinvented himself as a charitable man to try and compensate his karma. Today, India has shown that no matter who you are, if you break the law, you are no bigger than the law. I have heard so many young people in India speak about how they are afraid to go to the police about crimes committed by others because they watch the tv and see how people with money and status get away with it because they have paid off the police or the judge or the lawyers. This happened to me when Armaan Kohli paid off 2 of my lawyers so that I could not continue with the case, Dolly Bindra also told me that Armaans family are powerful enough to put drugs in my bag at the airport and I would be in Jail. I had to then drop the case as all the lawyers I hired were paid off. Today, Hindustan can stand strong and hold its head up high to the world and show them that justice is held up in India, and today, all the poor people have been shown a glimmer of hope in their own fight for justice against those who have manipulated the law. Today I can say Hindustaan Zindabaad!
During Bigg Boss 7, Sofia was allegedly attacked by fellow contestant Armaan Kohli, and she even filed a complaint against him. While he was initially taken into custody, he was later released. Which is why she was infuriated when Salman offered him a role in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.