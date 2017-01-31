Salman-Katrina’s Tiger Zinda Hai To Go On Floors In March

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer highly anticipated Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to go on floors from March 15. Sequel of 2012’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is all set to hit the screens on 22nd December, 2017.

Salman will reprise the character of RAW agent Tiger, but this time the plot of the film will be more political considering India’s aspect.

Tiger Zinda Hai will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed Sultan.

Watch this space for more!