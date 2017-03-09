YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai to Start Shoot Below Twenty Degress on March 15

Yash Raj Films Tiger Zinda Hai, sequel to the record making blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, has a grand scale and truly global, larger than life feel befitting a sleek, stylish spy drama. The film will go on floors this March 15 in the freezing locales of Tyrol, Austria with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer will begin filming a song and slick action with Hollywood Guru in Austria.

Ali Abbas Zafar will be directing it. For the film’s action and stunt sequence, well known Hollywood stunt performer Tom Stuthers will be in charge.

With its snow-capped mountains, icy surroundings and small, quaint rural hamlets marking the territory of this province in Austria, conditions of filming here are challenging. The film’s team will take on this challenge and shoot a beautiful song sequence and also film slick, edge of the seat action here. Tom Sturthers, who is known for the eye popping stunts in Christopher Nolan’s Batman series (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and the Dark Knight Rises), stunts in Tiger Zinda Hai are bound to set the adrenaline pumping.

A YRF spokesperson said, “It will be very cold to shoot here, but Tyrol is both an unexplored and a stunningly beautiful location. We loved the challenge of shooting here. Tom Struthers will bring in a lot of value with his expertise. That Salman and Katrina agreed to shoot in this freezing cold place, where temperatures fall below minus twenty degrees, just goes on to prove how committed they are to the film.”

With Salman Khan and Katrina together in this film and some mind blowing action and stunts, expect Tiger Zinda Hai to keep you entertained. The film will also travel to various other locations abroad during the course of its shoot.