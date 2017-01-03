The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is all set star in the joint production venture of Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

Akki shared an image on his official twitter account along with Salman and Karan and captioned it, “Coming together for a film produced by friends, @BeingSalmanKhan and @karanjohar, starring me! Out in 2018.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also expressed his excitement for this project and tweeted, “Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan #SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh…releasing 2018!”

While the Dabangg Salman Khan shared this news by tweeting, “Joining hands on a project where @akshaykumar is the hero and will be co produced by @karanjohar and #SKF”

Directed by Anurag Singh, this film is set to hit the screens in 2018.

Coming together for a film produced by friends, @BeingSalmanKhan and @karanjohar, starring me! Out in 2018. pic.twitter.com/aOyfZS4p94 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 2, 2017

Joining hands on a project where @akshaykumar is the hero and will be co produced by @karanjohar and #SKF https://t.co/1EXQ7Yjpdw — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 2, 2017

Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan #SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh…releasing 2018! pic.twitter.com/QAUrcecxjx — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2017

Anurag Singh is a well known director thanks to his highest grossing Punjabi films like Punjab 1984, Jatt and Juliet Series. He has also directed 2007’s Raqeeb – that starred Sharman Joshi, Jimmy Shergill, Rahul Khanna, Tanushree Dutta. Though it was a box office disaster!