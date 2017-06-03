Salman Khan has planned to give a special tribute to his on-screen mother Reema Lagoo at the International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) event in July. The actress had passed away last month on 18th May due to a cardiac arrest.

She had shared screen space with Salman in films like Saajan, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Salman, who will be performing at the event, said, “Reemaji had played my mother in some films, starting with ‘Maine Pyar Kiya‘. Off-screen, she was like a friend with me. She was a lovely human being. It feels like I’ve lost my onscreen mother.”.

Related :

Followed by his comment, IIFA officials confirmed: “We will dedicate certain moments in the performance for Reema Lagooji.”

Reema became famous for portraying the “middle-aged, modern, but understanding mother” on both the silver and the small screens to some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Reema was noted for her roles in films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Vastaav, Rangeela and Kya Kehna.

On television, she was seen in prominent roles in Khandaan, Shrimaan Shrimati, Tu Tu, Main Main, Do Aur Do Paanch, and the latest ongoing serial on StarPlus, Mahesh Bhatt’s Naamkaran.

In Marathi, she gave notable stage performances in Ghar Tighanche Have, Chal Aatap Lavkar, Jhale Mokle Aakash, To Ek Kshann, Purush Buland and Vitho Rakhumai.

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Tubelight opposite Sohail Khan. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Chinese star Zhu Zhu and late Om Puri. The film hits theaters on this EID!

Bhai will also soon be seen with Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai which is slated for a December release.