If superstar Salman Khan is ruling the box office, he is equally popular on the social-networking websites too and this has helped him win a special honour at this year’s Zee Cine Awards.

The channel roped in experts at Asterii Analytics to find out, which star has the biggest fan following on mediums like Facebook and Twitter.

The research showed that Salman had 7,408,859 fans on Facebook, 3,188,226 followers on Twitter, 60,567 videos on YouTube.

Apart from that his Twitter fan clubs have 577,919 followers and Facebook fan clubs have 757,057, while Google+ recorded 2,774.

“We used sophisticated web analysis tools to scan millions of pages on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, YouTube, Blogs and online forums to quantify the total volume of buzz and conversations on our cine stars. A specially designed four phase methodology was used,” said a source from Asterii Analytics.

The process threw top three candidates Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. “And the winner was Salman Khan with a consistently high score on each of the mediums that was scanned,” added he source.

The awards will be aired Jan 20 on Zee TV.