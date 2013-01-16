The channel roped in experts at Asterii Analytics to find out, which star has the biggest fan following on mediums like Facebook and Twitter.
The research showed that Salman had 7,408,859 fans on Facebook, 3,188,226 followers on Twitter, 60,567 videos on YouTube.
Apart from that his Twitter fan clubs have 577,919 followers and Facebook fan clubs have 757,057, while Google+ recorded 2,774.
“We used sophisticated web analysis tools to scan millions of pages on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, YouTube, Blogs and online forums to quantify the total volume of buzz and conversations on our cine stars. A specially designed four phase methodology was used,” said a source from Asterii Analytics.
The process threw top three candidates Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. “And the winner was Salman Khan with a consistently high score on each of the mediums that was scanned,” added he source.
The awards will be aired Jan 20 on Zee TV.
It is false,,,,,,,,,bcoz survey was conducted during the release of dabangg 2 ,,.when there was a lot of talking going on abt salman….,,,and people think he is best at social network …if survey was conducted on the time of jthj ,then srk have won by high margin,,,salman only deserv ganta award and best actor of south films,,,,srk rocks ….sallu sucks
salman ke zyaada tar fans illliterate hoti hain most peple of salaman khan fans chai waale auto waale, kasab ,lorry waale
Buddha s r k….ur times up now srkkk
@rohit
that means according to you after watching JTHJ,lots of people unfollowed Srk on facebook & twitter.!
Yes that might be possible after watching craps like JTHJ.
most salman fans are uneducated and in india no. of uneducated people is bigger than educated people.next year salman’s luck will over.
India is an illiterate Country.
jobel are you educated enough to say something about others….i dont think so….
it is real and acceptable because salman khan is all time best in real life and onscreen…….being human ,,,,i love salman khan
@ rohit, rahmen , g.one, jobel
i think u ppl r fool, illiterate ppl never used fb,twitter,u-tube understood. I m a akshay fan, but right now salman has a biggest fan following that v have to accept.
i dont care wat pple think abt salman///////////atleast he is th best/////////////so pple zip it and MYOB
if most of salman fans are illiterate then WTF he will be top on social media followers,f**k with those who don’t understand
Srk gets 40+awards for best actor(still counting) and this is 2nd award for salman in career(longer than srk’s career)now what can i say ,number talks!
i agree wit u rohit and g.one
mostaly salman’s fans are in india (uneducated)
and srk is globle star….
salman ya srk,who is best?is ka answer salman ko bahat assi tarah se malum hai. Q ki o apna past nahin bhula.20 saal ka ek bad time(flop films,far from awards,friends).ye 20 sal ka jakham 2 sal me vara nahin jata.ab salman chal raha hai,keya hua srk bhi chal raha hai.100 crores ka super hit movies de raha hai.Srk ki career ki baad v o industry pe ak icon bankar rahe ga.salman ko thori din bad ek bita hua bad moments ki tarha people vul jayega.
abhi tak main jitne bhi sallu ke fans ko dkha hun woh sabhi illiterate ppl hain and srk’s fans are well graduated and have a high degree bcoz srk is the best youth role model…
srk was king, is king, will be king
sallu was lallu, is lallu, will be lallu…
How you can say that?? Are you carrying Biodata of fans of Salman Khan ?? There is no greatness of literate if cant do anything for the well being of country
salman has only luck.
there is no need of degree to use social sites.
Salman ke aage aaj Ki tarikh m Sab niche hai, or sach ko koi Badal nahi sakta.
SAHRUKH KHAN BEST IN THE WORLD BECOSE KING NE 0 KO 100 BANAYA HAI OR SALLU BOLE TO ULLU NE SALIM KHAN KE 100 KO 0 BANAYA JAIL BHI JAKAR A GAYA HAI SRK BEST IN THE WORLD
srk toh fake hai Salman Khan is the real man . Galti sabse hoti hai srk sabse jhootha pyaar jatata hai Salman is the real true MAn
A person necessarily lend a hand to make severely articles I might state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and to this point? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular post extraordinary. Excellent task!
yr can u tell as what r u taking about uneducated i, have MBA degree and biggest fan of salman khan is star and best in the world then shut ur mouth get lost movie dekhoo ja k peley phir bat krna mana peley wo acha kam ni kr saka but ab from 2009 to 2013 hi had wanted dabang body gurd ready dabang 2 biggest blockbstter
srk ahhhhh wakeup now bro ,,,,salman khan is best bcoz style action and with act ulmate talent
8 best actor award,huge fan following and huge blockbuster films.
That makes SRK no.1
i think the most uneducated person is he who pretends to be educated thats what srk do.salman is the best.
