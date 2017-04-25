Shah Rukh Khan Leaves For Vancouver

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will deliver his first TED Talk in Vancouver. The actor, on Tuesday, said the last time he was in Vancouver for a long duration was for the filming of “Pardes“.

“Off to Vancouver… for TED talks,” the 51-year-old posted.

Thanks to the paparazzi, we spotted Khan yesterday at the Airport. Check out SRK’s pics right here –

Shah Rukh will also host the Hindi version of the popular international show titled TED Talks India: Nayi Soch.

TED Talks curator Juliet Blake earlier tweeted: “Very excited to introduce Shah Rukh Khan on TED stage this week.”

The actor retweeted this and posted: “I hope I remember my speech.”

On work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Next opposite Anushka Sharma. The film is allegedly titled The Ring and is set to hit the screens on 11th August. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha at the box office.

Salman Khan Returns From Da-Bangg Tour

Interestingly, while SRK left for an Overseas journey, Salman Khan flew back to India from Da-Bangg tour. The tour was held in different cities like Auckland, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Other Bollywood celebs, like Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Badshah, Prabhu Dheva, Maniesh Paul, Elli Avram and Daisy Shah were part of this tour. Akshay Kumar also made a surprise visit and performed in Hong Kong at the tour.

Salman Khan will now start the promotion of his upcoming film Tubelight. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and it also stars Zhu Zhu, Sohail Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on 23rd June.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady.