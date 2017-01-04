Salim Khan urges Modi to address Bengaluru molestation issue

Calling the molestation in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve a shame, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue immediately.

Salim Khan expressed concern over the act by some of the Indian youngsters in Bengaluru during the New Year celebration.

“Honourable PM Narendra bhai, you have time and again mentioned that India’s youth will drive the country forward. It’s a shame what the youth have done in Bengaluru. Such acts are happening repeatedly all over. We were also young once, but never have such things happened,” the screenwriter tweeted on Tuesday.

“Narendra bhai, the power of the youth is double-edged. It can go either way. You need to address it immediately,” the father of superstar Salman Khan wrote on Twitter.