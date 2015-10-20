Actor Sooraj Pancholi impressed audiences and critics with his debut flick ‘Hero’ by pulling off some great action sequences he has recently been signed for Remo D’souza’s action entertainer with Ajay Devgn. We hear, the actor has now signed his third film with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

Buzz is that Sooraj has ousted Tiger Shroff from this project, who was the first choice for the lead role.

According to the latest reports Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in Sooraj Pancholi for his production venture ‘Heer ranjha‘ which will be a spy romantic thriller. Sooraj will portray the role of a spy in the film.

The makers are busy in finalizing the female lead for the film and are keen to roll the film very soon. An official announcement of the film is expected very soon.