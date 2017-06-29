Actor Saif Ali Khan says he is “fully supportive” of his daughter Sara’s acting ambitions. He has clarified that rumors suggesting that he and his former wife Amrita Singh are on different pages regarding the issue are “fictitious”.

Saif said in a statement on Wednesday that “it’s annoying to read totally fictitious media reports” about him having a disagreement with Amrita over Sara’s debut.

“Amrita and I are on the same page as far as Sara and her acting debut is concerned. We never had any such conversation. I am fully supportive of Sara’s acting ambitions and we discuss things in detail.”

Trending :

“I repeat, that I am looking forward to Sara’s debut with a mix of excitement, anxiety, and nervousness like any other father would,” Saif said, adding that he is upset at the “increasing lack of accountability and responsible reporting these days”.

There’s still no clarity about which film will mark Sara’s foray into the film world.

Few months ago, Saif had said he would love Sara Ali Khan to be launched as an actress in the film industry by filmmaker Karan Johar, whom he considers “one of the best” in Bollywood.

Saif said in a statement: “I would love Sara to be launched by Karan Johar. He is one of the best that we have. I keep reading various reports where I am supposedly averse to her getting launched by Karan because she will apparently become another Alia Bhatt.”

“I would just like to say that if Sara becomes as successful as Alia is, then it will be a matter of pride and happiness for all of us.”

Watch out this space for more updates regarding Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited Bollywood debut!