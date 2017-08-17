The makers of Kaalakaandi, which was slated to hit the screens on September 8, have decided to change the release date after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested some cuts.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers on Wednesday, they have decided to postpone the release date to be able to have sufficient time to complete the censor process following the suggested cuts.

A new release date will be announced shortly, the statement read. Kaalakandi stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

Directed by debutant Akshat Verma, writer of the cult film Delhi Belly, the dark comedy is the story of six characters from different worlds urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly.

Kaalakaandi is a thrilling dark comedy that features the story of six characters from different walks of life. It is a raucous tale about life, death, karma, that barrels through one monsoon night in Mumbai. The teaser which was released recently has left us as surprised as Saif’s look in the film. It is on point in terms of quirkiness but leaves us in a fix. We also see several crazy versions of the actor. Sometimes he is either wearing a costume that makes him look like a vulture with yellow wings and at other times he is just driving in full speed like there are no traffic rules in the city. We also get a glimpse of him running and screaming his lungs out.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Rangoon which didn’t do quite well at the box office The actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film Chef.