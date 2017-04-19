The controversy over Akshay Kumar’s National award win for Rustom has been doing rounds for a while now. Many members from the fraternity bashed the decision of the jury and said that there were many much more deserving contenders than Akshay for the Best Actor category.

Akshay during an interaction with a leading daily said, “Itna keh sakta hun mai ki ye award bhi maine imaandari se jita hai. Maine aaj tak cheating nahi ki. Neither have I ever made a call to anyone to win an award nor have given money or done favours for it.”

When media questioned Saif Ali Khan about this controversy he replied, “Someone had joked that if I could win an award for Hum Tum, it was okay for Akshay to win it for Rustom.“

The Rangoon actor also discussed about intolerance in the society and how he faced criticism after keeping his son’s name Taimur. “It’s nothing new. The voices that you hear, I think, because of social media have become easy to hear but they have always been there.”

He further added, “There are people who have been saying that I should return my award. But if someone is unhappy with the institution and wish to return his/her award. It’s great. Maybe it was a publicity stunt.”

Interestingly, Akshay and Saif have worked in many films together which includes Tashan, Yeh Dillagi, Keemat, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aarzoo and others.

Saif will be next seen in the official Hollywood remake of Chef. The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift.

On the other hand, Akshay will be next seen Toilet – Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The will clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer The Ring at the box office.