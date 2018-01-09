Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar, helmed by debutant Gauravv K. Chawla, will release on April 27. The film’s principal photography is complete and it is currently in post-production, a statement from the film’s makers said.

Baazaar launches Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. It revolves around the backdrop of the stock market and also features Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

The crime film is jointly written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora, and Parveez Sheikh. It is jointly-produced by Emmay Entertainment, Motion Pictures LLP, and Kyta Productions.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan spoke about the movie, “My character is a nasty antagonist. Rohan Mehra is the hero. It is exciting to play strong and powerful roles. I don’t distinguish (between roles), it is funny. The idea is even if you play bad if it is well-written, people don’t think they (actors) are being evil or nasty.”

“I hope the audience likes it. The idea is to play something interesting. And grey is fun. I don’t like the idea of playing weak characters. When I was young, I played confused guys, (now I) want to play strong parts,” the actor added.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi is all set to hit the theatres, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Amyra Dastur, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Shenaz Treasury, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar. It is written and directed by Akshat Verma.