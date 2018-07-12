Saif Ali Khan & Sara Ali Khan To Go Real To Reel; To Unite As Father-Daughter On Screen?

A film becomes more than just a film, only when there is something ‘Real’ in it. There has to be some connection, which leaves a long term impact on the audience. Well, there will be a great equation, if an off-screen relation is turned into an on-screen relation. The performance will seem more real and will connect to us more.

If reports are to be believed director Nitin Kakkar is working on a film, which is a story based on a relationship between a father and his daughter. For the role of the father, Nitin has considered Saif Ali Khan. Saif in an interview with Bollywood life said, “ “Nitin and I have been in talks for a film, but it’s in the early stages. We haven’t finalised it yet. The script is good.”

A source revealed to Bollywood Life that Nitin is also taking into consideration Sara Ali Khan to play the role of the daughter opposite Saif Ali Khan to bring some sort of real essence to the film. The source said, “Nitin has also approached Sara Ali Khan for the role of the daughter. This will probably be Saif and Sara’s first film together. Both of them have liked the story and have verbally given their nod. Now, the modalities and the dates need to be sorted out. Sara and Saif were Nitin’s first choices and the makers thought it would make for an interesting casting coup.”

Well, it will be great to see Saif and Sara on-screen together.

Saif Ali Khan starrer Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’ is garnering all positive reviews worldwide.

According to The Hollywood Reporter: “For those who haven’t sampled the impressive depth on Netflix’s international TV series bench, ‘Sacred Games‘ provides the kind of intriguing thrills found in the best of those offerings – a worldly mise-en-scene that depicts something familiar but with unique local twists.”

The Indian film fraternity has also given the show a thumbs up, with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Vir Das and Arjun Kapoor, among others, calling it a gritty entertainer which kept them on the edge of their seats.