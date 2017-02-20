Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan says he would love his daughter Sara Ali Khan to be launched as an actress in the film industry by filmmaker Karan Johar, whom he considers “one of the best” in Bollywood.

Saif said in a statement, “I would love Sara to be launched by Karan Johar. He is one of the best that we have. I keep reading various reports where I am supposedly averse to her getting launched by Karan because she will apparently become another Alia Bhatt.”

“I would just like to say that if Sara becomes as successful as Alia is, then it will be a matter of pride and happiness for all of us.”

The grapevine has it that Sara, who is Saif’s daughter with his former wife Amrita Singh, will make her foray into Bollywood with Karan’s “Student Of The Year” sequel.

“Student Of The Year” launched the careers of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who are doing well in their careers.