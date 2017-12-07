Saif Ali Khan: If Padmavati Releases, We Will Shift Kaalakaandi

Saif Ali Khan’s quirky film Kaalakaandi is again in the news! The makers released its trailer yesterday and it has received well from the fans.

The film which had a tough time with the Censor Board, is now finally releasing. Putting all the rumours to rest that the film will only release on Netflix, the makers have finally announced the release date and it is now coming on January 12, 2018.

But yesterday, at the trailer launch event of Kaalakaandi, Saif asserted that there may be some changes in the release date if Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati hits the theatres on January 12. Though, there is no clarity from the makers of Padmavati about its next release date. The Salaam Namaste actor said, “If Padmavati comes in [on that day], we will think of shifting our release date. I hope we don’t have to do that. Kaalakaandi is a film I am proud of.” We all know that most of the filmmakers and production house avoid clashing at the box office but the Nawab Khan believes that the different genres of films releasing on the same day show the diversity that Cinema can offer. “It would have been nice to see Kaalakaandi releasing with Padmavati, as it shows that we have a film industry, which makes different kinds of movies. Recently, we saw Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again releasing on the same day and both films did well. Personally, I feel it’s a good time to have films releasing alongside one another. But filmmakers are wary about it and you need to take that into consideration,” he said.

Trending

At the event, Saif also spoke about the box office numbers and he confessed that he does feel bad and it does bother to him if his films don’t do well. Off late, his film Chef didn’t do a fare business even after the content of the film was great. Speaking about it, Saif said, “It’s easy to think that people no longer want to see me in a film. But I don’t do that. I get my confidence back every time, irrespective of whether my film works or not. I’ll keep working and hopefully, things will fall into place.”

This dark comedy is the story of six characters from different worlds — urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly. Kaalakaandi is a Marathi slang for when things go disastrously wrong. The film is a dark comedy about life, death and karma.

Directed by Akshat Verma, who has written the cult Delhi Belly, also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.