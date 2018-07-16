Saif Ali Khan Is Sporting Thick Beard & Loose Hair Look For THIS Film!

Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of a failed Naga Sadhu in his upcoming movie by NH10‘s director, Navdeep Singh. The action thriller is the reason behind his long-time beard and long hair.

According to reports, the film which was rumoured to be titled Battle of Buxor first, followed by Dussehra, and Kaaptaan, is still untitled. “The project lost out on two titles — Soorma and more recently, Hunter — since both are registered by other productions already,” a source close to Mirror revealed.

In a recent interview with Times of India, the actor shared details about the movie, also asking viewers not to make any assumptions. “Don’t get ideas,” he says with a laugh, adding, “I wear clothes even though I shouldn’t be because Naga means nanga. My character is a failed Naga Sadhu, who has strong notions of revenge. The film is a drama set in Rajasthan. I even got my ears pierced for the role, which I was worried about initially. My hair has grown a lot. It bothered me throughout summer, when I was shooting in Rajasthan’s sweltering heat. It sometimes took me 40 minutes to two hours to just get in the hair and make up for the part.”

Saif feels that his role is part of a limetime, further starting, “I always feel that there is one entity that is giving me things that I don’t deserve. That’s how I feel for the role, also. It’s too good to be true and it’s a complete experience. And although it takes ridiculous two hours of make-up and hair, it is like the journey of a character in a Westerner (a Western film), who goes into another space altogether. It’s so fulfilling to watch old forts in Rajasthan come alibe because of these shoots.”

Zoya Hussain, who rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz will be playing the lead in the movie, while Manav Vij and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen in prominent roles. The movie also involves Sonakshi Sinha in a special appearance.