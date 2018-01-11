Saif Ali Khan says he was offered a role in Race 3 but didn’t take it up because he didn’t feel the connection with the part he was offered.

“(Producer) Ramesh Taurani said I’m making a completely different movie this time with a totally different story. I was offered a part but Salman Khan is the best thing to happen to anybody. He’s the biggest star in the country,” Saif said at a press conference here.

“I didn’t feel a connection myself with the part I was offered. So, I decided to do something else.” Saif was seen playing a protagonist in Race, which released in 2008 and was also a part of the Race 2 in 2013.

The Phantom actor was here to promote his forthcoming film Kaalakaandi, which will hit the screens on Friday.

Saif Ali Khan’s next Kaalakaandi has been watched by the B-Town celebs and they are all praises for the film. Today, Mr Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan also took to his Twitter account and appreciated Saif’s films. He wrote, “Kaalakaandi’ is one of the funniest films I have seen in a long time. Haven’t laughed this much since I read the script of ‘Delhi Belly’. Absolutely loved all the performances. Saif was outstanding! What a debut Akshat (director)! Proud of you. Don’t miss this one guys, it releases tomorrow. Love A.”

Directed by Akshat Verma, Kaalakaandi also stars Kunal Roy Kapur, Deepak Dobriyal and Shobita Dhulipala.