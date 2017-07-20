Films like Dil Chahta Hai, Delhi Belly, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, Vicky Donor, Dear Zindagi and Dil Dhadakne Do are concrete proof that Bollywood filmmakers do not shy away from making new-age films that showcase the real life and times of the people living in an urban city.

Having done a tremendous job with the screenplay of Delhi Belly, Akshat Verma, who is making his directorial debut with the Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi, is on his way to making another urban spectacle.

The teaser of the film released a couple of days ago and everyone’s talking about Saif’s quirky look and crazy dialogues along with all the cat and mouse chases that take place in the video.

“Kaalakaandi is one of the best movies I’ve been in. Akshat has done a stellar job reflecting the soul of Mumbai. It highlights its underbelly and counterculture so brilliantly, and for that, it needs to be celebrated,” said Saif Ali Khan in a recent interview.

“Kaalakaandi is a labour of love. It is something that my team and I have been working on for a few years now. The role was tailor-made for Saif and he has done a swell job with his performance. We are overwhelmed with the response that we have received for the teaser and can’t wait to finally showcase the film to the audience,” director Akshat Verma stated.

We’re sure that after a film like Delhi Belly, the audience is waiting for Kaalakaandi with baited breath.

Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, Kaalakaandi is written and directed by Akshat Verma and stars Saif Ali Khan along with the eclectic ensemble of Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam in a special appearance. The film is slated to release on September 8th, 2017.