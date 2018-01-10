Here is a piece of bad news for Kangana Ranaut fans. Her first film for the year Manikarnika could be a delayed. Instead of April, her upcoming period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will release in June.

She has been rigorously shooting for the film and was recently in Jodhpur, where she hurt her foot while shooting for intense fight sequences.

Recently, there were rumours of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi being shelved due to budget constraints. Also, that the team was considering pushing the release and stalling the film’s shoot for some months. But then that official release date of April 27, 2018 was announced.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a source close to the film said, “Kangana is in Himachal Pradesh these days, spending some quality time with her family. She will resume work soon, but the VFX on the film is going to take a bit longer. So now the film will release only in June, or maybe even July.”

Kangana had earlier spoken about her role in the film and said, “When I signed this film my first thought was ‘How come there’s no film on ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ yet?’ I suddenly felt very fortunate that there isn’t any yet. “Because if there was even one film on Rani Laxmibai irrespective of its quality or content, then nobody would have repeated it. So, I consider it a stroke of luck that I’m doing it,”

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is being directed by Krish and will see Kangana as a first time producer.