Sacred Games Season 2 Release Date & How Many Seasons More It’ll Have

Netflix’s maiden original Indian mini-series, Sacred Games is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment’s Phantom Films joint venture, and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap of Phantom Films. When will Sacred Games season 2 arrive and how many more seasons it’ll have, there are many questions surfacing from the people who are already fans of the series.

It is based on Vikram Chandra’s eponymous novel of 2006 and premiered worldwide on Netflix on July 6.The gripping series, spread across eight episodes, delves into the life of Sartaj Singh — Saif Ali Khan takes an impressive plunge into the web series pool — and how his path crosses with dreaded gangster Ganesh Gaitonde — essayed with precision by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who like most of his roles in the space, excels here too. Radhika Apte plays a RAW officer.

The series has received amazing reviews and people are already asking questions about the second season, well, here are the details, the makers will release the season 2 of it next year. It is said that season one is just the 25% of what’s given in the book. Hence, there will be 4 seasons of it.

With Saif Ali Khan playing the Sikh Sartaj Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde, Radhika Apte as a RAW officer, and a slew of talented artistes like Neeraj Kabi, Aamir Bashir, Luke Kenny, Rajshri Deshpande, Kubbra Sait and Jatin Sarna in the supporting cast, the eight-episode show is compelling viewing.

Motwane had, in an earlier interview to IANS, said the series was like a “guinea pig” in the Indian market, and so there was pressure on them as well as on Netflix to deliver a “great show” so that more and more people watch content on the platform.

At the end of the day, it’s all about “getting the eyeballs”.

As feature films are available on satellite within a few months nowadays, what is their preference: Footfalls in the theatre or eyeballs on different screens — mobile or TV?

Motwane told IANS: “Whether the audience is watching it in a theatre or on TV, mobile, downloading from online, eyeballs matter to me the most.”