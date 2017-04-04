It was a memorable birthday party for Ravi Bhagchandka, the producer of the soon to be released film ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams‘ based on the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The producer organised the party to bring in his 35th birthday and celebrate the wrapping of the film on the maestro.

The film which traces the icon’s evolution as one of the greatest cricketers of all times, took nearly 3 years in the making and is scheduled for release across the globe in multiple languages on 26th of May this year.

Attendees included Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, Shrikant Bhasi, founder and Chairman of Carnival group along with the entire cast and crew of the film.

The dinner party was attended by more than 100 people. Ravi was shielding questions about the movie including some from our very own Bollywood A-listers including Ranveer Singh who added spark to the party, Mohit Marwah, Shaad Ali, Saiyami Kher, Vikram Sathaye and cricketers Ajit Agarkar, Sameer Dighe and Subroto Banerjee amongst the others.

The teaser trailer of the film, which was released last year, has made the legendary Indian cricketer’s fans all the more impatient for the film, about which they have been hearing since the last three years. Those who had the opportunity of watching the Master Blaster batting on the field from the gallery or the television set are now eagerly waiting to watch the story of his life unfold on the silver screen.

However, Sachin Tendulkar, the all-rounder on the field is gradually turning into an all-rounder in real life too!

Sachin has recently recorded his debut song ‘Cricketwaali Beat Pe’ together with Sonu Nigam!

Sachin’s long-time batting partner Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to laud him for his singing talent, saying, ‘Well done Tendulkar…great stuff…talent not restricted to batting only!’

@sachin_rt well done Tendulkar .. great stuff .. talent not restricted to batting only👍😀 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 3, 2017

