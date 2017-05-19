Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar today met Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to brief him and get his valuable blessings for his upcoming biographical drama ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’. In a tweet after the meeting, the Hon’ble PM said that Sachin’s life journey and accomplishments make every Indian proud and inspire 1.25 billion people.

Sources said, “It was an interesting discussion as Sachin described key aspects of his film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’. The Hon’ble Prime Minister was appreciative and gave positive feedback saying that Sachin’s story is an inspiration for many including children on how to rise above challenges and succeed.”

The Master tweeted about the meeting with PM saying “Briefed our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessing.”

He also thanked the Hon’ble Prime Minister for his inspiring message, “Jo Khele, Wahi Khile” saying that he could not have agreed more with this thought!

Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji ‘Jo khele, Wahi khile!’ Could not have agreed more. #SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/irqm7q51sL — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 19, 2017

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200NotOut and Dr. Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ a biographical drama directed by award winning British film maker James Erskine is all set for a worldwide release on May 26th 2017. A R Rahman’s score is already making waves with his rendition of the ‘Sachin… Sachin’ chant making fans nostalgic. The film is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited sports films of the year.